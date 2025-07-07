Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Chapter in Global Trade

President Donald Trump announced impending trade pacts and higher tariffs taking effect on August 1. The move has sparked concerns of escalating trade tensions globally. Some nations, particularly BRICS members, might face additional tariffs, while the U.S. negotiates trade deals quickly to avoid tariff hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:22 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Chapter in Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Raising the stakes in the global trade arena, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. would finalize several trade deals imminently, while also notifying other nations of impending tariff hikes by July 9. The increased rates are scheduled to take effect starting August 1.

In a significant policy shift, Trump revealed a novel tariff approach targeting countries aligned with BRICS. Nations showing Anti-American tendencies, as per Trump's judgment, could be slapped with an extra 10% tariff.

While discussions continue with several countries, including potential deals with India and the European Union, uncertainty looms over how these tariff threats will impact ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025