Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Chapter in Global Trade

Raising the stakes in the global trade arena, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. would finalize several trade deals imminently, while also notifying other nations of impending tariff hikes by July 9. The increased rates are scheduled to take effect starting August 1.

In a significant policy shift, Trump revealed a novel tariff approach targeting countries aligned with BRICS. Nations showing Anti-American tendencies, as per Trump's judgment, could be slapped with an extra 10% tariff.

While discussions continue with several countries, including potential deals with India and the European Union, uncertainty looms over how these tariff threats will impact ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)