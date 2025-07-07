Left Menu

EU-China Climate Pledge: A Standoff for Earth’s Future

The European Union is hesitating to sign a climate action agreement with China, pending China's commitment to more ambitious greenhouse gas reductions. Despite China's ongoing efforts in green development, the EU pushes for stronger mutual commitments, coinciding with their upcoming climate target submission deadline to the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is currently withholding its signature on a joint climate action pledge with China. This decision comes ahead of a summit celebrating half a century of diplomatic ties, according to a top climate official speaking to the Financial Times.

With some of the world's most ambitious climate targets, the EU has previously focused solely on domestic emissions reductions. Now, as it faces a September deadline for submitting a new 2035 climate target to the United Nations, the bloc stands firm against Beijing's requests for mutual commitments without further action from China.

Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra emphasized the need for meaningful content and ambition in any declaration, while China continues to push for its green transformation goals. However, China's struggle with balancing economic growth and environmental objectives could lead to missing its current five-year carbon intensity target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

