Delhi High Court Examines Activist's Plea on Case Diary Preservation

The Delhi High Court is considering student activist Devangana Kalita's request to preserve an investigation's case diary from the February 2020 riots. Kalita's counsel claims the police added 'antedated' statements, influencing charges against her. The court previously requested a status report from the police and has reserved its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:36 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is deliberating on whether to uphold student activist Devangana Kalita's plea for preserving the case diary from a February 2020 riots investigation.

After hearing arguments from both Kalita's and the Delhi Police's attorneys, Justice Ravinder Dudeja has reserved judgment on the matter.

Kalita argues that the police have wrongly introduced 'antedated' statements in the document, impacting her charges. The police counter that disclosing the diary would delay proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

