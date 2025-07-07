Chaos at McAllen: Border Facility Shooting Incident

On Monday, a shooting at the entrance of a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, resulted in injuries to two officers and a Border Patrol employee, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Border Patrol agents and local police neutralized the suspect on the scene.

This incident comes as President Donald Trump maintains a strong focus on curbing illegal immigration, which has involved deploying additional troops to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and conducting extensive raids across major U.S. cities. Trump's stringent measures, aimed at satisfying his hardline Republican supporters, have sparked debate over the arrests of non-criminals and the use of masked officers.

As a result of these policies, the number of migrants apprehended while crossing the border illegally has reached unprecedented lows, with a new monthly low of about 6,100 in June.

