Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Efficient Elections: 12% More Polling Stations on the Horizon

Uttar Pradesh is taking significant strides to streamline its electoral process, as the number of polling stations is projected to increase by nearly 12% across the state. This development aims to alleviate the burden on voters by reducing queues, as instructed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing a training session for District Magistrates and Election Officers from 15 districts in Meerut, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa emphasized the importance of correcting errors in voter lists and training Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Rinwa explained the use of ERO Net for preparing electoral rolls, detailing constitutional provisions and relevant laws.

Rinwa underscored the necessity of equipping polling stations with essential amenities and encouraging public participation in the electoral roll purification process. The session covered comprehensive training on using ERO Net, appointing competent BLOs, and promoting voter registration and complaint portals to ensure a transparent and efficient electoral process.

