West Bengal Government Stands Firm Against Strike Disruption

The West Bengal government has firmly stated that all state offices, including those receiving grants, will be open on July 9, despite a nationwide strike called by 10 Central trade unions.

In a move to ensure normalcy, the government has declared that no casual or other leave will be granted to employees on this day, as confirmed by an official memorandum.

Any absence, unless due to legitimate reasons such as hospitalization or family bereavement, will be marked as 'dies-non', with no salary entitlement, and employees may face disciplinary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)