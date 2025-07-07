C20 South Africa Gears Up to Deliver Policy Pack Ahead of G20 Summit 2025

In a landmark moment for global civil society engagement, Chairperson of Civil 20 (C20) South Africa, Thulani Tshefuta, announced that over 1,900 organisations from across the globe—including from South Africa, the African continent, and other G20 nations—have formally joined the C20 process since December 2024. The announcement was made during a comprehensive media briefing in Pretoria on July 7, 2025, aimed at updating the public and stakeholders on preparations for the C20 Policy Pack that will be presented ahead of the G20 Summit in November 2025.

C20: Amplifying Civil Voices in Global Governance

Established in 2013, the Civil 20 (C20) is one of the official engagement groups of the G20, providing a structured space for civil society actors worldwide to contribute meaningfully to the global policy dialogue. It champions inclusivity by ensuring that the voices of the most marginalized and diverse communities inform the decision-making of the world’s most influential economies.

For 2025, C20 South Africa is at the helm, reflecting the country’s G20 presidency. Under its stewardship, civil society organisations have come together under a unifying theme: "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability"—a call for a cooperative, people-centric global development approach.

Wide-Ranging Participation and Inclusive Representation

Chairperson Tshefuta detailed the composition of participating organisations, which include:

National apex bodies

Sectoral networks

Medium-sized NGOs

Grassroots community-based organisations

Coalitions, campaigns, and traditional leadership groups

Faith-based organisations and social movements

Representatives from the informal sector, youth and women’s groups, and disabled persons’ organisations

This broad representation ensures that civil society perspectives stem from real lived experiences, not just theoretical advocacy.

Mid-Term Policy Dialogue and Sherpa Presentation

A key milestone in the C20 process was the Mid-Term Policy Dialogue, hosted from June 22 to 24, 2025, in Sandton, Johannesburg. This hybrid gathering drew more than 300 in-person participants and 1,800 virtual attendees from across the globe. Delegates discussed policy issues ranging from social justice to environmental governance, generating actionable recommendations.

These policy outcomes were formally shared at the G20 Mid-Term Sherpa Meeting, held from June 25 to 27, 2025, in Sun City. According to Tshefuta, the Sherpa meeting marked a “meaningful step forward” in ensuring that civil society input directly influences the G20’s policy formation and outcome documents.

Organisational Structure and Thematic Priorities

The C20's substantive policy work is organized across six clusters and 14 working groups, mirroring the thematic areas of G20 government working groups. This alignment enables civil society representatives to directly engage with and respond to ongoing government deliberations.

Key focus areas include:

Public health systems

Universal and equitable education

Climate resilience and environmental justice

Economic transformation and debt relief

Digital rights and governance

Gender equality and social inclusion

A Vision for a People-Centered G20

Expounding on the theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, Tshefuta noted, “You cannot be in solidarity with yourself. You cannot be equal to yourself. Measures of sustainability outlive oneself.” These reflections underscore the interdependence of global societies and the need for multilateral cooperation.

He praised the South African G20 Presidency for committing to a people-centred, development-oriented agenda—one that shifts away from economic concentration in favor of broad-based, inclusive prosperity.

Key Policy Proposals: Youth, Education, Health, and Debt Relief

Among the top recommendations from C20 South Africa:

Prioritization of quality education and healthcare as non-negotiable public services, accessible irrespective of income or social status.

Alignment of macroeconomic, employment, sectoral, and skills policies to promote synergy across economic planning.

Youth employment must be at the heart of G20 policy commitments, with targeted programmes, dedicated budget lines, and scalable interventions.

Skills development should reflect labor market needs to bridge the gap between education and employability.

Debt relief and cancellation for developing economies to enable reinvestment in productive, citizen-focused economic sectors.

“Developing economies must be given the fiscal breathing space to redirect debt-servicing costs toward developmental priorities such as education, health, and green infrastructure,” Tshefuta said.

Looking Ahead to the G20 Summit in November

The C20 Policy Pack, now in its final stages of development, will encapsulate these and other civil society recommendations and serve as an advocacy blueprint for global leaders convening at the G20 Summit in November 2025. South Africa’s leadership of both the G20 and C20 provides a unique opportunity to reframe global development priorities through an African and Global South lens.

As the world grapples with multiple crises—from climate change to inequality—Tshefuta and his team are calling on governments to embrace civil society as a strategic partner. The C20’s momentum signals a broader shift toward governance that is inclusive, accountable, and centered on human dignity.