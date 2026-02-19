Islands' Education Battle: Opposition Against Deemed University

A delegation from the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University (JAFADU) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed creation of a deemed university in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On Thursday, they handed a memorandum to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, highlighting key concerns about accessibility and affordability for island residents.

Led by co-convenor Rakesh Pal Govind, the delegation stressed that the local administration had ignored appeals from students and stakeholders. Adding to the dissent, Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray expressed his objections and highlighted potential disadvantages for local students who might struggle financially under this system.

Union Minister Athawale acknowledged the concerns, especially for families from marginalized communities. He pledged to address these issues with the Union Education Minister, proposing alternatives such as integrating current government colleges under a state or central university framework as viable solutions.

