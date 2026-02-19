Left Menu

Islands' Education Battle: Opposition Against Deemed University

A delegation from JAFADU submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opposing a deemed university in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Concerns include affordability and accessibility for local students. Alternatives like incorporating existing colleges under a state or central university are being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:08 IST
A delegation from the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University (JAFADU) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed creation of a deemed university in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On Thursday, they handed a memorandum to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, highlighting key concerns about accessibility and affordability for island residents.

Led by co-convenor Rakesh Pal Govind, the delegation stressed that the local administration had ignored appeals from students and stakeholders. Adding to the dissent, Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray expressed his objections and highlighted potential disadvantages for local students who might struggle financially under this system.

Union Minister Athawale acknowledged the concerns, especially for families from marginalized communities. He pledged to address these issues with the Union Education Minister, proposing alternatives such as integrating current government colleges under a state or central university framework as viable solutions.

