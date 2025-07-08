Meghalaya HC Pushes for United Burial Grounds

The Meghalaya High Court has called for immediate action by the state government to secure land for universal burial grounds catering to all religious communities. This decision comes amid ongoing discussions about insufficient burial spaces for diverse groups, including the Khasis and Jaintias.

In a significant move, the division bench, led by Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, emphasized the urgent need for public burial spaces. The judges noted that while certain denominations are wary of sharing their private cemeteries, there is a willingness to share government-designated spaces for all faiths.

To foster consensus, a new committee chaired by the chief secretary has been tasked with negotiating with tribal councils, churches, and officials. This committee will focus on land acquisition for shared burial grounds and resolving access issues currently hindering inter-denominational harmony. The amicus curiae has been asked to submit a report summarizing stakeholder discussions.