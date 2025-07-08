Court Rejects Transfer Plea in Gyanvapi Suit

A district court has thrown out a plea seeking to move the original 1991 Gyanvapi suit from the civil judge's court. The plea, submitted by Manikuntala Tiwari and others, argued that they were not adequately heard during the proceedings.

Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, involved in the case, explained that District Judge Jay Prakash Tiwari deemed the application non-maintainable, asserting that the petitioners lacked the necessary legal status to request the case's transfer.

The 1991 Gyanvapi suit is centered on a contentious dispute involving the mosque complex near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the district court's latest decision keeps it under the civil judge's purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)