Court Rejects Transfer Plea in Gyanvapi Suit
A district court has dismissed a plea to transfer the 1991 Gyanvapi suit from the civil judge. Filed by Manikuntala Tiwari and others, the plea claimed insufficient time to present their case. The judge ruled that the petitioners had no legal standing as they were not original parties.
- Country:
- India
A district court has thrown out a plea seeking to move the original 1991 Gyanvapi suit from the civil judge's court. The plea, submitted by Manikuntala Tiwari and others, argued that they were not adequately heard during the proceedings.
Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, involved in the case, explained that District Judge Jay Prakash Tiwari deemed the application non-maintainable, asserting that the petitioners lacked the necessary legal status to request the case's transfer.
The 1991 Gyanvapi suit is centered on a contentious dispute involving the mosque complex near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the district court's latest decision keeps it under the civil judge's purview.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Chief's Urgent Plea for Diplomacy Amid Iran Nuclear Crisis
Sprint Sensation: Erriyon Knighton's Legal Battle in Doping Controversy
Telangana's Bold Support: Rapid Rs 9,000 Crore Transfer to Farmers Under 'Rythu Bharosa'
Legal Integrity in Electoral Process: 13th BLO Supervisors Training Begins at IIIDEM
The Silence of the Voice of America: Legal Battle Overlays and Future Uncertain