Court Rejects Transfer Plea in Gyanvapi Suit

A district court has dismissed a plea to transfer the 1991 Gyanvapi suit from the civil judge. Filed by Manikuntala Tiwari and others, the plea claimed insufficient time to present their case. The judge ruled that the petitioners had no legal standing as they were not original parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, involved in the case, explained that District Judge Jay Prakash Tiwari deemed the application non-maintainable, asserting that the petitioners lacked the necessary legal status to request the case's transfer.

The 1991 Gyanvapi suit is centered on a contentious dispute involving the mosque complex near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the district court's latest decision keeps it under the civil judge's purview.

