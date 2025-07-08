Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Body Discovered Near Upscale Kolkata Complex

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery was made near an upscale residential area in Kolkata's Anandapur when the body of a man was found in a canal. Police are currently working to identify the deceased.

Authorities are investigating whether the man was possibly killed elsewhere and his body disposed of in the canal. As part of the investigation, police are exploring all potential angles, including the likelihood of foul play, according to an official statement.

A case of unnatural death has been filed, and the body is undergoing a post-mortem examination. Investigators are meticulously examining the location where the body was found for any clues that might shed light on this unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

