Ella Beatty Takes On ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

Ella Beatty stars as Lizzie Borden in the Netflix series 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,' which is part of the 'Monsters' anthology. The show explores the 1892 Borden murder trial and delves into limitations placed on women. Director Max Winkler aims to examine societal expectations and female rage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:30 IST
Ella Beatty Takes On ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

Ella Beatty makes a bold entry in 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,' portraying the infamous Lizzie Borden in Netflix's new 'Monsters' installment.

The series, produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, takes a deeper look into the first female-focused narrative of the anthology, analyzing the historical murder case of Lizzie Borden, accused and acquitted in 1892.

Max Winkler, the director, uses the mystery and societal constraints of the time to explore themes of female rage and societal expectation, arguing that pressure can drive anyone to extremes.

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