Maharashtra Legislature Celebrates Justice Gavai's Historic Ascension

The Maharashtra legislature has officially congratulated Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on his appointment as the Chief Justice of India, marking a proud moment for the state.

A motion to honor Justice Gavai's elevation was introduced by Speaker Rahul Narwekar and received unanimous approval in the assembly. The legislative council echoed this sentiment, signifying a statewide acknowledgment of Justice Gavai's historic appointment.

Justice Gavai, who was born in Amravati, has an extensive legal career. He began as an additional judge at Bombay High Court in 2003, later becoming a permanent judge in 2005. On May 14, he took office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Sanjiv Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)