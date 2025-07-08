Wimbledon Expansion Faces Legal Challenge: Preservation vs. Progress

Plans to expand Wimbledon, the site of the historic tennis tournament, faced legal challenges as opponents took their case to the High Court in London. At the heart of the matter is the All England Club's proposal to triple its size in a 200 million-pound effort.

The redevelopment includes 39 new courts, an 8,000-seat show court, and increased capacity from 42,000 to 50,000 people. Despite support from notable players like Novak Djokovic, and some local residents, Save Wimbledon Park is challenging the legitimacy of planning permissions granted by the Greater London Authority.

Lawyers representing Save Wimbledon Park claim that the land is a registered park of special historic interest, residing in a conservation area. Campaigners fear this approval could set a troubling precedent for similar protected sites across London.

(With inputs from agencies.)