K Kavitha's 'Rail Roko' Protest: A Push for 42% OBC Reservation in Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha announced a 'Rail Roko' protest on July 17, demanding 42 per cent reservation for OBCs in Telangana. The protest aims to pressure the central government to approve bills passed by the state assembly for increased reservations beyond the 50 per cent quota cap.

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has called for a mass protest, known as 'Rail Roko,' to be held on July 17 in Telangana. The demonstration seeks to demand 42 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), building on bills passed earlier this year by the state assembly. The legislative push aims to enhance OBC reservations in education, employment, and governance.

During a press conference, Kavitha criticized the Congress-led Telangana government's delay in getting the bill, which exceeds the 50 per cent reservation limit, passed at the national level. She urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to fulfill his election promise and called on Rahul Gandhi to press for immediate action.

Kavitha also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to endorse the reservation bills, noting his OBC background. She argued that a permanent solution could be achieved through constitutional amendments. The 'Rail Roko' aims to emphasize the urgency of the issue, with potential for more extended protests in the future if demands aren't met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

