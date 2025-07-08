Left Menu

Maharashtra Battles Rising Child Crime: A Grim Reality

Maharashtra faces a surge in crimes against children, with 10,662 cases reported in five months. Chief Minister Fadnavis detailed the issue in the legislative assembly, revealing rising molestation and rape cases, especially in Ahilyanagar. Measures like special assistance cells and fast-track courts are being implemented to combat this issue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has revealed a troubling surge in crimes against children, with 10,662 cases recorded in just five months. He disclosed this information during a state legislative assembly session, responding to questions from NCP MLA Kashinath Date and others.

The problem is notably severe in Ahilyanagar, where the incidents of molestation and rape of minors have escalated over the last three years. Fadnavis highlighted that between January and March this year, Buldhana district alone registered 17 murders and 43 rape cases.

The government is tackling the issue with various measures, including the establishment of special assistance cells for women, Nirbhaya and Damini squads, and fast-track courts. The implementation of these initiatives underscores the urgency in addressing the rising crime rate.

