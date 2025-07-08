Left Menu

Odisha Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

Odisha Police has detained 448 people suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants for document verification. In Jharsuguda and Paradip, legal action is being considered against those without valid documentation. A special task force is in place to identify and deport these individuals under the Ministry of Home Affairs' instructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:54 IST
Odisha Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb illegal immigration, Odisha Police has intensified its operations against Bangladeshis and Rohingyas unlawfully residing in the state. On Tuesday, 448 individuals were detained for document verification. In Paradip, four family members were held, while 444 people were challenged in Jharsuguda district, according to police sources.

The police, under the leadership of Himanshu Lal, IGP Northern Range Sambalpur, suspect that many of these individuals lack valid documentation to reside in India. Although not formally detained, the people in Jharsuguda are being held until their documents are validated. Legal proceedings are anticipated against those found to have infiltrated illegally from Bangladesh.

Authorities have established two main centers for these verifications—Black Diamond College of Engineering & Technology and Surabhi Kalyan Mandap in Brajrajnagar. A special task force in Jharsuguda has been directed to identify and deport illegal immigrants, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. In Paradip, further measures are being taken against individuals, including a family newly arrived from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025