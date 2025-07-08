Odisha Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

In a significant move to curb illegal immigration, Odisha Police has intensified its operations against Bangladeshis and Rohingyas unlawfully residing in the state. On Tuesday, 448 individuals were detained for document verification. In Paradip, four family members were held, while 444 people were challenged in Jharsuguda district, according to police sources.

The police, under the leadership of Himanshu Lal, IGP Northern Range Sambalpur, suspect that many of these individuals lack valid documentation to reside in India. Although not formally detained, the people in Jharsuguda are being held until their documents are validated. Legal proceedings are anticipated against those found to have infiltrated illegally from Bangladesh.

Authorities have established two main centers for these verifications—Black Diamond College of Engineering & Technology and Surabhi Kalyan Mandap in Brajrajnagar. A special task force in Jharsuguda has been directed to identify and deport illegal immigrants, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. In Paradip, further measures are being taken against individuals, including a family newly arrived from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)