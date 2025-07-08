Indian Navy Bolsters Maritime Security with NMDA Project

The Indian Navy has solidified its commitment to enhancing maritime security by entering into an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the National Maritime Domain Awareness (NMDA) Project. This initiative, announced by the defence ministry on Tuesday, aims to fortify maritime and coastal security through technological advancement.

The signing ceremony was attended by eminent figures including Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, and Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, Bengaluru. The NMDA Project promises an integrated approach, facilitating efficient data collation and sharing among maritime stakeholders.

Key upgrades include the transformation of the current National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network into the more robust NMDA Network, augmented with AI-enabled software. The Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) in Gurugram will be elevated to a multi-agency NMDA Centre, signifying a turnkey execution under the Indian Navy's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)