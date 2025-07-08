Left Menu

Indian Navy Bolsters Maritime Security with NMDA Project

The Indian Navy has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited to implement the National Maritime Domain Awareness Project, enhancing maritime and coastal security. This project includes upgrading existing networks with AI-enabled software and establishing a multi-agency NMDA Centre for integrated data collation, analysis, and information sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:40 IST
Indian Navy Bolsters Maritime Security with NMDA Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has solidified its commitment to enhancing maritime security by entering into an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the National Maritime Domain Awareness (NMDA) Project. This initiative, announced by the defence ministry on Tuesday, aims to fortify maritime and coastal security through technological advancement.

The signing ceremony was attended by eminent figures including Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, and Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, Bengaluru. The NMDA Project promises an integrated approach, facilitating efficient data collation and sharing among maritime stakeholders.

Key upgrades include the transformation of the current National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network into the more robust NMDA Network, augmented with AI-enabled software. The Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) in Gurugram will be elevated to a multi-agency NMDA Centre, signifying a turnkey execution under the Indian Navy's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025