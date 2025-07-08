Wall Street Optimism: S&P 500 Targets Revised Upwards Amid Economic Shifts
BofA Global Research and Goldman Sachs have increased their year-end targets for the S&P 500 index, citing reduced policy uncertainty and potential interest rate cuts. This adjustment reflects optimism in the face of diminished trade tensions and resilient corporate earnings, signaling a bullish outlook for the market.
BofA Global Research and Goldman Sachs have revised their year-end targets for the S&P 500 index upwards in response to diminishing policy uncertainties and expectations of reduced interest rates. BofA increased its target from 5600 to 6300, while Goldman adjusted from 6100 to 6600, suggesting a 1% to 6% upside from the recent close.
This marks the second increase by Goldman in as many months, with earlier concerns of a U.S. recession and global trade tensions, sparked by tariffs, receding. These factors earlier led major brokerages to lower their targets below 6,000. The easing of some tariff rates has eased investor fears, pushing stocks to new highs.
Goldman anticipates that steady earnings growth in 2026, coupled with possible Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, will continue to support the market. The brokerage has also elevated its short-term S&P 500 targets, amid softening inflation data and a new tariff deadline announced by President Trump that could affect 14 nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amazon's Strategic Play: Navigating Tariffs with Luxury Beauty
Germany's Economic Tumble: Tariffs Cast a Shadow on 2025
U.S. Inflation Risks Surge Amid Trade Tariffs and Economic Uncertainty
U.S. and South Korea Seek Quick Resolution on Trade Tariffs
Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel Eases Trade Tensions for India