Wall Street Optimism: S&P 500 Targets Revised Upwards Amid Economic Shifts

BofA Global Research and Goldman Sachs have increased their year-end targets for the S&P 500 index, citing reduced policy uncertainty and potential interest rate cuts. This adjustment reflects optimism in the face of diminished trade tensions and resilient corporate earnings, signaling a bullish outlook for the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BofA Global Research and Goldman Sachs have revised their year-end targets for the S&P 500 index upwards in response to diminishing policy uncertainties and expectations of reduced interest rates. BofA increased its target from 5600 to 6300, while Goldman adjusted from 6100 to 6600, suggesting a 1% to 6% upside from the recent close.

This marks the second increase by Goldman in as many months, with earlier concerns of a U.S. recession and global trade tensions, sparked by tariffs, receding. These factors earlier led major brokerages to lower their targets below 6,000. The easing of some tariff rates has eased investor fears, pushing stocks to new highs.

Goldman anticipates that steady earnings growth in 2026, coupled with possible Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, will continue to support the market. The brokerage has also elevated its short-term S&P 500 targets, amid softening inflation data and a new tariff deadline announced by President Trump that could affect 14 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

