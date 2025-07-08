Left Menu

Rescue Mission Amidst Quarry Landslide: A Race Against Time

A landslide at a quarry site in Payyanamon led to the tragic death of one worker and left another trapped. Rescue operations, initially halted due to rockfalls, resumed with heavy machinery. A National Disaster Response Team and district officials are working meticulously to recover the trapped individual.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:00 IST
A landslide has posed significant challenges at a quarry in Payyanamon, where rescue efforts to save a trapped worker have resumed. The operation, halted earlier due to safety risks from rockfalls, restarted with the deployment of heavy machinery.

The district administration, assisted by a specialized team from the National Disaster Response Force, is leading the efforts. Visuals showed lights set up to facilitate night operations as rescue personnel work tirelessly to safely retrieve the trapped individual.

District Collector Prem Krishnan mentioned the use of cranes and long boom machinery from neighboring districts. Safety remains a priority as crews meticulously clear rocks covering the excavator, in which a worker from Bihar is suspected to be trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

