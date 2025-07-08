Left Menu

Tragedy on Ahilyanagar-Pune Road: Fatal Collision Involving MLA's Son

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV on Ahilyanagar-Pune Road, allegedly driven by the son of a local MLA. While no arrests have been made, police are investigating. The SUV driver, Sagar Dhas, was reportedly heading towards Pune when the accident occurred, resulting in the motorcyclist's death.

A 34-year-old motorcyclist tragically lost his life after being struck by an SUV allegedly driven by Sagar Dhas, the son of a BJP MLA, in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The authorities have yet to make an arrest following the incident, which took place late Monday night on the bustling Ahilyanagar-Pune Road near Supa, according to a police official.

The SUV, an MG Gloster, was reportedly driven by Dhas as he traveled with a friend towards Pune. Nitin Shelke, the victim, was crossing the road when he was hit, suffering severe injuries. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. An accidental death case is being probed at the Supa police station.

