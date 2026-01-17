Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infrastructure and Social Initiatives

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved several key proposals, including toll relief for electric vehicles on Atal Setu, a housing project for Mumbai police, and a multi-modal hub in Thane. The council also supports the MUTP-2 for improved urban mobility and a job mobility agency to aid employment opportunities abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has given the green light to 10 crucial proposals, ranging from infrastructure to social initiatives. Notably, a toll relief extension for electric vehicles and a significant housing project for Mumbai police have been approved, showcasing the government's focus on urban development and community welfare.

The Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2) is also set to receive revised funding with the state's contribution clearly outlined, aiming to enhance suburban rail services and mobility infrastructure. Additionally, a new agency, MAHIMA, will coordinate job opportunities for skilled youth, marking a significant step towards international workforce integration.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned a multi-modal hub in Thane to boost agricultural exports, alongside support for a Dhamak village rehabilitation in Amravati district, underlining the administration's commitment to comprehensive regional development. These initiatives are aligned with the state's broader objectives of enhancing infrastructure, mobility, and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

