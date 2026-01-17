Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infrastructure and Social Initiatives

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has given the green light to 10 crucial proposals, ranging from infrastructure to social initiatives. Notably, a toll relief extension for electric vehicles and a significant housing project for Mumbai police have been approved, showcasing the government's focus on urban development and community welfare.

The Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2) is also set to receive revised funding with the state's contribution clearly outlined, aiming to enhance suburban rail services and mobility infrastructure. Additionally, a new agency, MAHIMA, will coordinate job opportunities for skilled youth, marking a significant step towards international workforce integration.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned a multi-modal hub in Thane to boost agricultural exports, alongside support for a Dhamak village rehabilitation in Amravati district, underlining the administration's commitment to comprehensive regional development. These initiatives are aligned with the state's broader objectives of enhancing infrastructure, mobility, and employment.

