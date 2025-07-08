U.S. Treasury's Unusual G20 Absence
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the upcoming G20 finance ministers meeting in South Africa. This marks the second skipped event in the host country this year. Instead, Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the U.S. at the July meeting.
