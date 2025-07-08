Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Unusual G20 Absence

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the upcoming G20 finance ministers meeting in South Africa. This marks the second skipped event in the host country this year. Instead, Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the U.S. at the July meeting.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be absent from an upcoming Group of 20 meeting among finance ministers and central bank governors in South Africa. This will be the second G20 event in the country that Bessent has chosen to skip this year, sources revealed to Reuters.

A Treasury official confirmed the change in plans, indicating that Michael Kaplan, currently serving as the acting undersecretary for international affairs, will attend the July 17-18 G20 finance meeting in Durban, South Africa, in Bessent's place.

This reshuffle highlights a significant alteration in the U.S. representation at a crucial international financial gathering, raising questions about the implications for U.S. financial diplomacy.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

