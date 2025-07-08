Left Menu

CRPF Chief Assesses Amarnath Yatra Security

CRPF chief G P Singh evaluated security measures for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. His visit included camps in Qazigund and Mirbazar and inspections along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Singh met with local police and security force officials to enhance the pilgrimage's security coordination.

Updated: 08-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:07 IST
  • India

G P Singh, the chief of the CRPF, conducted a comprehensive review of the security plans for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, Singh visited camps at Qazigund and Mirbazar, ensuring the arrangements were primed for the annual pilgrimage, according to official sources.

During his journey through the valley, Singh meticulously examined the security along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a critical route for the pilgrimage. This assessment was part of a broader strategy to fortify safety measures for devotees undertaking the religious journey.

The CRPF reported that Singh engaged with officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces at strategic locations such as Ramban. His interactions extended to the Kali Mata Mandir, Tekri, where coordination efforts among different security agencies were further bolstered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

