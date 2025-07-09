Shadows Over Enrichment: The Uncertainty of Iran's Uranium Stocks
Nicolas Lerner, head of France's foreign intelligence service, indicated that recent air strikes have destroyed some of Iran's highly enriched uranium. However, uncertainty remains regarding the location of the remaining stockpiles. The full picture will only emerge once the United Nations atomic watchdog resumes its inspections in Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:06 IST
- Country:
- France
Nicolas Lerner, the head of France's foreign intelligence service, revealed on Tuesday that American and Israeli air strikes have demolished parts of Iran's highly enriched uranium reserves.
During an interview on LCI television, Lerner stated the strikes have delayed Iran's nuclear program by months.
Despite having some indications of uranium stock locations, Lerner emphasized that certainty will only be achieved once UN inspectors return to Iran.
