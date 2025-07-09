ASEAN Unity: Navigating Trade Tensions Amid Global Uncertainty

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on Southeast Asian countries to 'act with purpose' amid regional trade tensions. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he highlighted the pressing need for internal fortification through increased trade and investment among member nations in response to external pressures, particularly those stemming from escalating U.S. trade tariffs.

The ASEAN, comprising 10 member countries, faces a dynamic economic landscape. Despite collaborative efforts, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed significant tariffs, sparking concerns over economic fragmentation. As the ASEAN countries gather in Kuala Lumpur, they aim to negotiate trade deals with key partners, including the U.S. and China, to navigate these tumultuous times.

The agenda also includes addressing regional issues such as the Myanmar crisis and ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Malaysia's foreign minister has urged a conducive environment for elections in Myanmar, emphasizing ASEAN's commitment to maintaining a unified front amid geopolitical tensions.

