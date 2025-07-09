Home Demolitions: West Bank's Crisis Intensifies

In the aftermath of Israeli military operations in the Tulkarm refugee camp, Malik Lutfi, a 51-year-old father of six, contemplates the loss as he stands in a rented room, devoid of income and stability. The demolitions have displaced thousands of Palestinians, raising international ire and fears of annexation.

B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, reported approximately 40,000 residents displaced this year from Tulkarm, Nur Shams, and Jenin camps. Israeli authorities defend the operations as essential for security and combatting militancy, but residents like Tulkarm's governor challenge this narrative, viewing the destruction as politically motivated.

As tensions simmer, efforts for a Gaza ceasefire in Washington and Qatar are underway. However, the escalating situation in the West Bank mirrors combat strategies from Gaza, stirring fears among international observers and intensifying pressure on the already fragile local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)