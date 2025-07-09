LONDON — A destructive blaze at a warehouse in East London, which stored crucial equipment for Ukraine, has been linked to an orchestrated arson plot driven by Russian intelligence, according to court findings. The incident, executed by British nationals, marks a troubling trend of sabotage acts across Europe.

Authorities revealed that the orchestrator, Dylan Earl, received congratulatory messages from a Russian handler after the attack. The arson is among numerous disruptive activities attributed to Moscow since its 2022 Ukraine invasion, raising fears of further escalations as amateurs are increasingly involved.

Transcripts from the trial provided insights into recruitment strategies used by Russian operatives, focusing on young individuals lacking criminal records. Intelligence officials caution that this shift from trained operatives to proxies poses a heightened threat of violence and potential casualties in Europe.

