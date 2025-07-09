Left Menu

U.S. Surges Antimony Imports Amid China's Export Ban

The United States has ramped up its imports of antimony from Thailand and Mexico following China's ban on U.S. shipments of the metal. This adjustment in trade flows, involving Chinese companies, indicates a scramble for critical minerals amid U.S.-China tensions over economic and technological dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has significantly increased its imports of the critical mineral antimony from Thailand and Mexico following China's ban on U.S. shipments, data reveals. At least one Chinese-owned company has been involved in the redirected trade, underscoring a strategic tussle between the U.S. and China for mineral supremacy.

Customs records show an unusually high volume of antimony flowing into the U.S., with imports from Thailand and Mexico exceeding totals from the past three years. The shift mirrors attempts to bypass China's restrictions by re-routing shipments through third countries, an issue acknowledged by Chinese officials and industry experts alike.

Companies are employing creative means to circumvent export bans, as evidenced by discrepancies in shipping records. China's export curbs, meant to secure national security interests, confront challenges in enforcement as prices for critical minerals like gallium and germanium soar worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

