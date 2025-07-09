Tensions Rise in Poonch Jail: Inmate Injured Amid Clash
A confrontation at Poonch district jail in Jammu and Kashmir led to an inmate's injury. Inmates from Kashmir demanded separate accommodations, prompting a clash with security. Adil Hamid Dar, facing UAPA charges, was injured but is stable. Extra police were deployed to ensure order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tumultuous incident at the Poonch district jail in Jammu and Kashmir, a prisoner was injured amid a confrontation between inmates and security personnel, according to officials.
The altercation stemmed from a group of undertrials from Kashmir, who demanded separate barrack accommodations. Jail authorities attempted to persuade them there was no provision for such requests.
Adil Hamid Dar from Shopian, involved in a UAPA case, suffered injuries during the scuffle as security personnel intervened. He was stabilized at the district hospital. Additional police forces have now been stationed at the jail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Sweep Poonch: Joint Operation Underway
Odisha DGP Tightens Railway Security Amid Rising Narcotics Smuggling
Hungary Heightens Security at Transport Hubs Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict
Strengthening Bonds: India-Nepal Security Talks and Yoga Celebrations
Saudi Arabia Executes Terror Cell Members Amidst Heightened Security