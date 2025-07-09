Tensions Rise in Poonch Jail: Inmate Injured Amid Clash

In a tumultuous incident at the Poonch district jail in Jammu and Kashmir, a prisoner was injured amid a confrontation between inmates and security personnel, according to officials.

The altercation stemmed from a group of undertrials from Kashmir, who demanded separate barrack accommodations. Jail authorities attempted to persuade them there was no provision for such requests.

Adil Hamid Dar from Shopian, involved in a UAPA case, suffered injuries during the scuffle as security personnel intervened. He was stabilized at the district hospital. Additional police forces have now been stationed at the jail.

