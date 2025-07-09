UAE Debunks Golden Visa Myths Amid False Reports

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has dismissed circulating media reports claiming that lifetime Golden Visas are being issued to certain nationalities. The authority clarified that no nomination process exists for such applications, contrary to some local media interpretations.

On Tuesday, the Authority reiterated that the criteria and regulations for obtaining a Golden Visa are well established in accordance with official laws and ministerial decrees. It encouraged interested parties to refer to official information on its website or through its smart application.

The Authority also warned against the misinformation published by a foreign consultancy suggesting that simplified visa procedures were available. Such claims, it stated, are uncoordinated with UAE authorities and could result in legal consequences for misinforming the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)