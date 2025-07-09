After Decades, Paris Attackers May Face Justice

In a significant development, French prosecutors announced plans to pursue the trial of six individuals related to the 1982 terrorist attack on Jo Goldenberg, a Jewish restaurant in Paris. This tragic incident resulted in six fatalities and injured more than 20 others.

The attack, which involved both grenades and machine guns, was linked to a wave of violence involving Palestinian militants. No trial has previously taken place concerning this case, but a judge is now poised to make a decision.

Among those the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office seeks to bring to trial is Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, accused of participating in the assault, along with Nizar Tawfik Mussa and Mahmoud Khader, both facing charges of murder tied to a terrorist organization.