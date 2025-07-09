Left Menu

After Decades, Paris Attackers May Face Justice

French prosecutors aim to bring six suspects to trial for a 1982 terrorist attack on a Jewish restaurant in Paris that killed six and injured at least 20. Suspects include Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, detained since 2020, and other alleged members of a radical Palestinian group.

After Decades, Paris Attackers May Face Justice
In a significant development, French prosecutors announced plans to pursue the trial of six individuals related to the 1982 terrorist attack on Jo Goldenberg, a Jewish restaurant in Paris. This tragic incident resulted in six fatalities and injured more than 20 others.

The attack, which involved both grenades and machine guns, was linked to a wave of violence involving Palestinian militants. No trial has previously taken place concerning this case, but a judge is now poised to make a decision.

Among those the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office seeks to bring to trial is Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, accused of participating in the assault, along with Nizar Tawfik Mussa and Mahmoud Khader, both facing charges of murder tied to a terrorist organization.

