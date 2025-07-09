Global Political Events: A Comprehensive Outlook

A comprehensive diary offers an outlook on upcoming political and economic events globally, focusing on July and August. The list includes meetings, state visits, and notable anniversaries that are likely to shape international relations.

High-profile visits are scheduled, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's state visit to Mongolia marks a significant diplomatic endeavor, alongside various other engagements involving global leaders.

The diary also catalogues national celebrations and milestones, such as France's Bastille Day and the 80th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Observances like World Population Day and Nelson Mandela International Day underscore the global community's shared concerns and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)