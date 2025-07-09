Left Menu

Global Political Events: A Comprehensive Outlook

This document outlines a chronological list of significant political and economic events around the world. Major meetings, state visits, and anniversaries are highlighted. Key figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Emmanuel Macron partake in pivotal diplomatic missions. The diary also includes commemorative days like World Population Day and Hiroshima Anniversary.

Updated: 09-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A comprehensive diary offers an outlook on upcoming political and economic events globally, focusing on July and August. The list includes meetings, state visits, and notable anniversaries that are likely to shape international relations.

High-profile visits are scheduled, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's state visit to Mongolia marks a significant diplomatic endeavor, alongside various other engagements involving global leaders.

The diary also catalogues national celebrations and milestones, such as France's Bastille Day and the 80th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Observances like World Population Day and Nelson Mandela International Day underscore the global community's shared concerns and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

