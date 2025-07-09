Brazil Coach Ancelotti's Brush with Spanish Law

Brazil's national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has been handed a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court. The ruling was made in connection with Ancelotti's alleged failure to pay taxes on his image rights earnings during his time as manager of Real Madrid in 2014.

Despite the sentence, Spanish law often allows for sentences under two years for non-violent crimes to be served without imprisonment, especially for first-time offenders. This means that Ancelotti is unlikely to serve actual jail time under these circumstances.

This development raises questions about tax regulations and compliance within the realm of international sports coaching and management. Ancelotti, known for his esteemed career in football, now faces scrutiny off the field under Spanish jurisdiction.