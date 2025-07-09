Brazil Coach Ancelotti's Brush with Spanish Law
Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian national team's coach, was sentenced to a one-year prison term by a Spanish court for tax evasion related to his image rights revenues during his tenure as Real Madrid coach in 2014. However, he may not face actual jail time due to Spanish legal practices.
- Country:
- Spain
Brazil's national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has been handed a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court. The ruling was made in connection with Ancelotti's alleged failure to pay taxes on his image rights earnings during his time as manager of Real Madrid in 2014.
Despite the sentence, Spanish law often allows for sentences under two years for non-violent crimes to be served without imprisonment, especially for first-time offenders. This means that Ancelotti is unlikely to serve actual jail time under these circumstances.
This development raises questions about tax regulations and compliance within the realm of international sports coaching and management. Ancelotti, known for his esteemed career in football, now faces scrutiny off the field under Spanish jurisdiction.
ALSO READ
Kylian Mbappe's Return Boosts Real Madrid Ahead of Crucial Match
Vinicius Jr Shines as Real Madrid Tops Group in Club World Cup
Mbappe's Recovery Influences Real Madrid's Club World Cup Strategy
Vinicius Jr Sparks Real Madrid's Dominance in Club World Cup Triumph
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Overhaul: Real Madrid's Bold New Era