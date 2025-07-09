Keel Laid for 3rd Fleet Support Ship, Boosting Navy’s Blue Water Power

In a major stride towards enhancing India’s maritime operational readiness and indigenisation efforts, the keel laying ceremony for the third Fleet Support Ship (FSS) was held today at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard, Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu. The solemn yet strategic milestone was attended by Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, alongside senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and L&T.

This marks a crucial chapter in India’s journey toward achieving self-reliance in defence shipbuilding, with the ceremony symbolising the formal start of construction of the ship’s hull.

Public-Private Partnership in Action

The FSS project exemplifies successful public-private collaboration in India’s defence manufacturing sector. The Indian Navy had signed a landmark contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited in August 2023 for the construction of five Fleet Support Ships, an acquisition valued at over ₹20,000 crore.

To optimise national shipbuilding capabilities and meet the Navy’s accelerated induction timeline, HSL subcontracted the construction of two ships to L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli. The remaining three are being built at HSL’s Visakhapatnam yard. This division of labour taps into the strengths of both government shipyards and private sector expertise, ensuring faster and more efficient execution.

“This initiative showcases the strategic depth of India's shipbuilding ecosystem. It’s a powerful demonstration of how public and private sectors can combine forces to serve national interest,” said Vice Admiral Swaminathan at the ceremony.

Enhancing Indian Navy's Blue Water Capabilities

The Fleet Support Ships are being designed to serve as logistical lifelines at sea, supporting India’s vision of a ‘Blue Water Navy’ — capable of operating across deep oceans, far from home ports.

Each ship will have a displacement of over 40,000 tons, making them among the largest support vessels in the Indian Navy. Once commissioned, these ships will:

Replenish fuel, water, provisions, ammunition, and spares to frontline combat ships and submarines during extended deployments.

Enable sustained operations at sea without returning to port, enhancing operational reach and endurance.

Be fitted with replenishment at sea (RAS) systems, enabling simultaneous transfer of fuel and cargo while ships are underway.

In addition to their primary role, the FSS will be equipped with the capability to support Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, including:

Mass evacuation of personnel in crisis zones.

Rapid delivery of food, medicine, and disaster relief material during cyclones, tsunamis, or regional emergencies.

Onboard medical facilities to aid civil administration in affected areas.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Maritime Domain

True to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Make in India, the FSS are being indigenously designed and constructed, with the majority of equipment and systems sourced from Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

These include:

Navigation and combat management systems from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Engines and propulsion components partially developed in collaboration with Indian partners.

Hull construction materials and outfitting systems sourced domestically.

The project is expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs, and provide a stimulus to more than 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India.

Delivery Timeline and Strategic Impact

As per current projections:

The first Fleet Support Ship is expected to be delivered by mid-2027.

All five ships are scheduled for induction into the Navy’s Western and Eastern fleets by 2029.

Their deployment will significantly augment the Navy’s capacity for overseas deployment, enabling task groups and carrier battle groups to operate further afield and for longer durations — a key capability in securing India’s strategic interests across the Indo-Pacific.

Closing Remarks

With the keel now laid for the third vessel, the Indian Navy continues to sail full-steam ahead in transforming into a modern, mission-capable maritime force, backed by robust indigenous industry.

The ceremony underscores India’s resolve to not only defend its shores but also project maritime stability, humanitarian outreach, and strategic influence far beyond.