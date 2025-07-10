Supreme Court Blocks Florida's Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a judicial block on a Florida law that criminalizes illegal immigrants entering the state. This Republican-backed measure, challenged for conflicting with federal policy, remains unenforceable as legal proceedings transpire. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams initially barred arrests under the law.

Florida's appeal to the Supreme Court, filed by Attorney General James Uthmeier, was denied without dissent. Williams found the state law likely unconstitutional due to federal authority conflicts, drawing support for her ruling from America First Legal, led by Trump aide Stephen Miller.

The law, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, imposes minimum sentences for illegal immigrants entering Florida, sparking ACLU-led legal action. The 11th Circuit previously declined to lift Williams' injunction, maintaining the enforcement block for now.