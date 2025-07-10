Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Florida's Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a block on Florida's immigration law criminalizing illegal immigrants entering the state. The law, crafted by Republicans, conflicts with federal immigration policy. Florida officials sought a Supreme Court reversal, but the request was denied, keeping the law's enforcement on hold during ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:13 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a judicial block on a Florida law that criminalizes illegal immigrants entering the state. This Republican-backed measure, challenged for conflicting with federal policy, remains unenforceable as legal proceedings transpire. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams initially barred arrests under the law.

Florida's appeal to the Supreme Court, filed by Attorney General James Uthmeier, was denied without dissent. Williams found the state law likely unconstitutional due to federal authority conflicts, drawing support for her ruling from America First Legal, led by Trump aide Stephen Miller.

The law, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, imposes minimum sentences for illegal immigrants entering Florida, sparking ACLU-led legal action. The 11th Circuit previously declined to lift Williams' injunction, maintaining the enforcement block for now.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

