Chinese IT Manager Faces Extradition Over Alleged Espionage

An Italian appeals court is deliberating the extradition of Xu Zewei, a Chinese IT manager, following his arrest on a U.S. warrant alleging industrial espionage. Xu contests the charges, citing mistaken identity, as the court evaluates his legal fate amidst espionage accusations.

U.S. officials claim Xu's involvement in a hacking operation targeting American universities and researchers during the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Nonetheless, Xu argues a common surname and a stolen phone complicate the identification, as his defense anticipates a hearing set post-summer break.

Awaiting evidence from U.S. authorities, Xu's attorney Enrico Giarda reveals plans to petition for house arrest while maintaining Xu's innocence against wire fraud, identity theft, and unauthorized computer access charges.