Ukrainian Trio Arrested with Hacking Gear Amid Rising Cyber Tensions

In a significant development, three Ukrainian nationals have been apprehended in Warsaw carrying what has been described as computer hacking equipment tied to national defense-related crimes, according to Polish police.

The men face charges related to possessing devices and software aimed at causing harm to critical defense data. Poland, a NATO member, remains vigilant against potential threats, particularly those attributed to Russian influence, following recent sabotage incidents.

The detainees, who presented themselves as IT experts, failed to satisfactorily explain the purpose of the seized items, which included hacking tools and communication devices. Authorities have secured a pre-trial detention of three months for the suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)