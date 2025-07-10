UN Condemns Russia's Arrest of Lawyer Maria Bontsler as Political Repression Escalates

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Russian Federation, Mariana Katzarova, has issued a powerful denunciation of the arrest and continued arbitrary detention of Maria Bontsler, a prominent 64-year-old human rights lawyer from Kaliningrad. Bontsler, who has spent decades defending conscripts and political prisoners, is now herself behind bars on charges widely viewed as politically motivated.

Arrested Days Before Russian Advocates' Day

Bontsler was arrested on 29 May 2025, just two days before Russian Advocates’ Day — a symbolic act seen by many legal professionals as a message of intimidation. The Leningradsky District Court in Kaliningrad ordered her immediate pre-trial detention on charges under Article 275.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code, which criminalizes “confidential cooperation with a foreign state to undermine national security.” If convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison.

“This is a deeply troubling case of judicial harassment and criminalisation of a lawyer for simply doing her job,” said Katzarova. “The charges against Maria Bontsler are politically motivated and represent yet another example of the ongoing attack on the independence of the legal profession in Russia.”

A Long Record of Advocacy for the Vulnerable

For over three decades, Bontsler led the Kaliningrad branch of the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers, a grassroots movement known for defending the rights of conscripts and raising awareness about abuse within the Russian military. She has also taken on politically sensitive cases, most notably serving as defence counsel for Igor Baryshnikov, a well-known political prisoner sentenced to 7.5 years for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine.

Bontsler’s involvement in such high-profile cases has made her a target. On 20 May, just days before her arrest, the European Union sanctioned 28 Russian officials, including the judge in Baryshnikov’s trial. Observers suggest her arrest may be retaliation for her legal work.

Secret Hearings and Denied Medical Care

Since her arrest, Bontsler’s pre-trial hearings have been held behind closed doors, and her legal team is prohibited from sharing details under national security laws. Her family has been denied visitation and remains largely unaware of her current condition or legal status.

What is known, however, paints a harrowing picture. Bontsler suffers from severe chronic hypertension. She had been hospitalized for a hypertensive crisis just days before her arrest and was discharged one day prior to being taken into custody. Despite dangerously elevated blood pressure reported in detention, she has received no treatment, has no access to a blood pressure monitor, and has been denied medication — even from family. She has also alleged that she was bruised during transport, and that she has been deprived of sufficient food and water.

“Denying medical treatment to a seriously ill detainee, alongside poor detention conditions, may constitute inhuman and degrading treatment,” said Katzarova. “Russian authorities must ensure she receives adequate medical care immediately.”

Vague Laws Used to Silence Advocacy

The law under which Bontsler is charged — Article 275.1, introduced in 2022 — has been widely criticized by legal experts and human rights groups for its vague and overly broad language. It allows authorities to criminalize legitimate cooperation with foreign organizations, including participation in human rights forums or international legal advocacy.

“This repressive law must be repealed,” Katzarova urged. “It enables the criminalisation of legitimate legal work and international cooperation.”

Part of a Broader Crackdown on Civil Society

Bontsler’s arrest comes amid what many see as an escalating wave of repression targeting Russia’s civil society. In recent days, journalists, human rights defenders, and activists in multiple regions have faced sudden searches, detentions, and charges under national security laws.

“Maria Bontsler must be released immediately, and all charges dropped,” Katzarova said. “Her case exemplifies the Kremlin’s broader campaign to dismantle the rule of law and intimidate those who speak out.”

Bontsler’s detention is being closely watched by international observers, with growing pressure on Russia to honour its human rights obligations under both domestic and international law. Her case may become a rallying point in the global effort to protect legal professionals and human rights defenders under siege in authoritarian regimes.