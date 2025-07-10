Australia's Universities Face Funding Cuts Over Antisemitism Inaction

Australia's universities may face government funding cuts if they fail to tackle antisemitism on campuses, as per recommendations released on Thursday. This measure aims to curb antisemitic incidents, which have tripled following an attack by Hamas on Israel in October 2023.

From synagogues being torched to violent assaults in Sydney and Melbourne, where the majority of Australia's Jewish population resides, antisemitism has spiked alarmingly. Jillian Segal, the Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, outlined these findings in her report, urging accountability from public institutions.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirmed his government's commitment to considering these recommendations, while refraining from silencing legitimate protest movements critical of policies in Gaza. The report prompts a crucial national dialogue on combating hatred and upholding multicultural values.