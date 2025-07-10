Left Menu

Inquiry Demanded on Manipur's Pre-Fabricated Housing Project

The Congress in Manipur has called for an investigation into the construction of pre-fabricated houses for displaced people, questioning the absence of a tender process. President Keisham Meghachandra raised concerns about potential financial irregularities and emphasized the need for direct benefit transfers to displaced individuals.

Updated: 10-07-2025 13:52 IST
Inquiry Demanded on Manipur's Pre-Fabricated Housing Project
The Congress party in Manipur is urging a probe into the construction of pre-fabricated houses for displaced persons, citing the lack of a tender process. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra observed construction activities without official work orders during his visit to Bishnupur district sites.

Meghachandra suspects financial malpractices, suggesting a possible misappropriation involving substantial sums. He insists the government at both state and central levels should implement direct financial transfers to the displaced, bypassing intermediaries.

Furthermore, Meghachandra, who represents Wangkhem in the legislative assembly, demands setting a fixed timeline for the displaced population's return to their homes. He also submitted a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the issue.

