Foiled Kidnapping in Raichur: Attentive Attendants Save Newborn

An attempted kidnapping at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences was thwarted early Wednesday by alert attendants. The suspect, posing as a woman, attempted to abduct a newborn from the maternity ward but was intercepted by suspicious attendants and visitors who intervened.

The incident, which occurred while most attendants were asleep, saw a group allegedly dressed in saris entering the hospital's maternity ward. Two potential accomplices managed to escape, raising security concerns among staff and patients.

No home guard personnel were on duty during the attempt, prompting concerns over security measures at the facility. The captured suspect was handed over to Market Police Station, and an investigation is underway to find the other culprits.