Zelenskiy Urges Use of Russian Assets for Ukraine's Reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a more active use of Russian frozen assets to aid in rebuilding Ukraine. He emphasized utilizing not just the income from these assets, but the assets themselves to rejuvenate the war-torn economy. His appeal came during a conference in Rome.

Updated: 10-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a compelling call for the increased utilization of Russian frozen assets to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine's war-damaged economy.

Speaking at a conference in Rome focused on Ukraine's rebuilding efforts, Zelenskiy advocated for not merely tapping into the income generated by these assets, but also deploying the assets themselves more vigorously.

His message underscored the urgency in reviving Ukraine's economy, heavily impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion, and the potential resources locked within these Russian assets.

