Tragedy Strikes: Pond Claims Young Lives in Kaithal

In a heartbreaking incident in Kaithal, three children tragically lost their lives after slipping into a pond on Wednesday. Police reports confirm that the victims, cousins aged between eight and nine, were playing in Saran village when the tragedy struck.

The area surrounding the pond had become dangerously slippery following recent rainfalls, which officials say likely led to the children losing their footing. A young girl who witnessed the event immediately called for help, leading locals to rush to the scene in a bid to save the children.

Despite the rapid response, their efforts were tragically in vain, as the children had already succumbed by the time they reached the hospital. The Titram Police Station has since launched an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

