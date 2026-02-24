Left Menu

DGCA Tightens Safety Measures for NSOPs Amid Recent Crashes

The DGCA has implemented strict safety measures for non-scheduled flight operators following recent plane crashes. These include public disclosures of maintenance history, safety rankings, and punitive measures for non-compliance. A meeting with operators emphasized that safety must be prioritized over commercial interests or commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:35 IST
DGCA Tightens Safety Measures for NSOPs Amid Recent Crashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced stringent new safety protocols for non-scheduled flight operators. This action comes in response to a series of plane crashes, the latest in Jharkhand, which claimed seven lives. The DGCA's measures include public disclosure of aircraft maintenance history and a new safety ranking mechanism.

During a crucial meeting with non-scheduled operators, the DGCA stressed the urgent need to prioritize safety across the aviation sector, asserting that pilots cannot be solely blamed for safety lapses. The regulator warned that leadership within these organizations would be held accountable for systemic non-compliances.

These comprehensive safety measures will involve intensive audits, stricter penalties for pilots, and enhanced monitoring of older aircraft. Operators will also be required to ensure real-time weather updates and comply with Standard Operating Procedures. The DGCA's findings noted a decade-long trend of non-adherence to safety guidelines as a key factor in accidents.

