Bengaluru Man Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Videos Online

In a troubling case of digital misuse, Gurdeep Singh, a 26-year-old hotel management graduate, was apprehended by Bengaluru's Banashankari police. Singh faces allegations of posting voyeuristic images and videos on social media platforms, leading to significant distress for several women.

The arrest followed a complaint by a student who claimed that a non-consensual video of her was uploaded by Singh. The footage quickly gained traction online, subjecting the victim to harassment from several quarters. The case highlights the dangers posed by the misuse of technology in invading personal privacy.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, confirmed the arrest and stated that Singh is jobless, assuring that stringent legal measures will be enforced. This incident stresses the need for strong action against violators to safeguard individual dignity and privacy in the digital age.