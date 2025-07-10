Left Menu

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Videos Online

A 26-year-old man from Bengaluru, Gurdeep Singh, was arrested for allegedly sharing voyeuristic content of women online. A complaint by a student led to his arrest after a video—recorded without her consent—went viral, causing harassment. Singh is unemployed; legal actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:52 IST
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Videos Online
Gurdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling case of digital misuse, Gurdeep Singh, a 26-year-old hotel management graduate, was apprehended by Bengaluru's Banashankari police. Singh faces allegations of posting voyeuristic images and videos on social media platforms, leading to significant distress for several women.

The arrest followed a complaint by a student who claimed that a non-consensual video of her was uploaded by Singh. The footage quickly gained traction online, subjecting the victim to harassment from several quarters. The case highlights the dangers posed by the misuse of technology in invading personal privacy.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, confirmed the arrest and stated that Singh is jobless, assuring that stringent legal measures will be enforced. This incident stresses the need for strong action against violators to safeguard individual dignity and privacy in the digital age.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025