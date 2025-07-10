Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Sheikh Hasina Indicted for Crimes Against Humanity
A special tribunal in Bangladesh has indicted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity linked to a deadly crackdown on protesters. The trial, set for August 3, involves charges of mass killings and torture. If found guilty, Hasina may face the death penalty.
A special tribunal in Bangladesh has charged former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity. The charges are connected to a fatal government-led crackdown on protestors during the July-August uprising last year.
The trial, marked with the indictment of Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-Police Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, points to severe allegations, including mass killings and torture in efforts to control the protestors. Scheduled for trial on August 3, the tribunal rejected defense claims to dismiss these charges.
If held culpable, consequences for Hasina and her counterparts could escalade to the imposition of the death penalty. The case marks a breakthrough in accountability for the tumultuous events under Hasina's regime.
