Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Sheikh Hasina Indicted for Crimes Against Humanity

A special tribunal in Bangladesh has indicted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity linked to a deadly crackdown on protesters. The trial, set for August 3, involves charges of mass killings and torture. If found guilty, Hasina may face the death penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:19 IST
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Sheikh Hasina Indicted for Crimes Against Humanity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A special tribunal in Bangladesh has charged former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity. The charges are connected to a fatal government-led crackdown on protestors during the July-August uprising last year.

The trial, marked with the indictment of Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-Police Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, points to severe allegations, including mass killings and torture in efforts to control the protestors. Scheduled for trial on August 3, the tribunal rejected defense claims to dismiss these charges.

If held culpable, consequences for Hasina and her counterparts could escalade to the imposition of the death penalty. The case marks a breakthrough in accountability for the tumultuous events under Hasina's regime.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025