Jimmy Lai's Landmark Trial: A Battle for Democracy and Justice

In Hong Kong, the High Court has commenced hearing the mitigation plea of prominent pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, marking the final phase before his sentencing in a significant national security trial. Lai, 78, was previously convicted of conspiracy charges under China's national security law, sparking widespread international criticism.

Lai, who has consistently denied the charges, is facing the possibility of life imprisonment. The trial has drawn fire from Britain, the European Union, and the United States, among others, while Hong Kong authorities argue the proceedings were fair and necessary for the city's stability.

This hearing provides a pivotal opportunity for the defense to argue for a reduced sentence from the potential 10 years to life. Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, nearly 100 supporters queued for several days, underscoring continued local and international support for Lai's cause.

