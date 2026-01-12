Left Menu

Jimmy Lai's Landmark Trial: A Battle for Democracy and Justice

Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy tycoon, faces sentencing in Hong Kong under a national security law after a controversial trial. The case has drawn international criticism and highlights the use of his newspaper, Apple Daily, against the CCP. Lai denies all charges, and calls for his release continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:36 IST
Jimmy Lai's Landmark Trial: A Battle for Democracy and Justice
Jimmy Lai

In Hong Kong, the High Court has commenced hearing the mitigation plea of prominent pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, marking the final phase before his sentencing in a significant national security trial. Lai, 78, was previously convicted of conspiracy charges under China's national security law, sparking widespread international criticism.

Lai, who has consistently denied the charges, is facing the possibility of life imprisonment. The trial has drawn fire from Britain, the European Union, and the United States, among others, while Hong Kong authorities argue the proceedings were fair and necessary for the city's stability.

This hearing provides a pivotal opportunity for the defense to argue for a reduced sentence from the potential 10 years to life. Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, nearly 100 supporters queued for several days, underscoring continued local and international support for Lai's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026