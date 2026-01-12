Jimmy Lai's Landmark Trial: A Battle for Democracy and Justice
Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy tycoon, faces sentencing in Hong Kong under a national security law after a controversial trial. The case has drawn international criticism and highlights the use of his newspaper, Apple Daily, against the CCP. Lai denies all charges, and calls for his release continue.
In Hong Kong, the High Court has commenced hearing the mitigation plea of prominent pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, marking the final phase before his sentencing in a significant national security trial. Lai, 78, was previously convicted of conspiracy charges under China's national security law, sparking widespread international criticism.
Lai, who has consistently denied the charges, is facing the possibility of life imprisonment. The trial has drawn fire from Britain, the European Union, and the United States, among others, while Hong Kong authorities argue the proceedings were fair and necessary for the city's stability.
This hearing provides a pivotal opportunity for the defense to argue for a reduced sentence from the potential 10 years to life. Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, nearly 100 supporters queued for several days, underscoring continued local and international support for Lai's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
