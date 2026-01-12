Justice on Trial: UN Court Hears Landmark Rohingya Genocide Case

The United Nations' highest court has begun hearing a landmark genocide case against Myanmar, accused of committing atrocities against the Rohingya, a minority Muslim group. The proceedings at the International Court of Justice are expected to have far-reaching implications beyond the region, potentially affecting related cases globally, including South Africa's case against Israel.

Myanmar staunchly denies the allegations of genocide, asserting that the 2017 military operation was a legitimate response to militant attacks. However, a U.N. fact-finding mission previously described the military's actions as containing genocidal elements, reinforcing the claims made by Gambia, who brought the case to the U.N.'s World Court in 2019. The hearings, taking place in The Hague, mark the first opportunity for Rohingya victims to have their voices heard in an international legal setting, though sessions remain closed to the public for sensitivity reasons.

The court's decision, anticipated after the three-week hearings, is poised to establish key precedents on the legal definitions and proofs of genocide. As Myanmar faces ongoing political instability following a 2021 military coup, the international community watches closely, particularly as Myanmar's recent elections face widespread criticism for lacking democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)