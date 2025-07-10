Tragic Stabbing at Hisar School: Discipline Turns Deadly

A shocking tragedy occurred at a private school in Haryana's Hisar district, where the director, Jagbir, was fatally stabbed by two students.

According to police, the motive might be linked to the director reprimanding the students for indiscipline. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Jagbir succumbed to his injuries.

Officials stated that the accused are senior students from the school in Baas village. Investigations are underway, and authorities are working to apprehend the students involved to uncover more details about the tragic incident.

