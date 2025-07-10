Tragic Stabbing at Hisar School: Discipline Turns Deadly
The director of a private school in Hisar, Haryana, named Jagbir, was fatally stabbed by two students. The incident ensued after the director reportedly reprimanded the students for indiscipline. Police are investigating and attempting to apprehend the accused, who are reportedly students of Classes 11 and 12.
A shocking tragedy occurred at a private school in Haryana's Hisar district, where the director, Jagbir, was fatally stabbed by two students.
According to police, the motive might be linked to the director reprimanding the students for indiscipline. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Jagbir succumbed to his injuries.
Officials stated that the accused are senior students from the school in Baas village. Investigations are underway, and authorities are working to apprehend the students involved to uncover more details about the tragic incident.
